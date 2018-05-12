Condom brand's witty tweet for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will leave you in splits

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a big fat Punjabi wedding on May 8. Their wedding was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, the couple was blessed on the most important day of their life. Wishes have been pouring in for Sonam and Anand ever since their wedding date was announced by their families but one wish that grabbed our attention was by Durex, a condom brand.

Durex took to its Twitter handle to congratulate the newly-married couple and wrote, “Congrats Sonam & Anand! We’ve got you covered :)"

Call it a brilliant marketing strategy or just a creative outburst, condom brands have been wishing celebrities and it is making all the right noise.

Remember Durex's wedding wish for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma? which was not only hilarious but also carried a hidden meaning. The company took to social media and wrote, "Congratulations, Anushka and Virat. Let nothing come between you, except Durex."

Sonam Kapoor's wedding was one of a kind. The fashionista broke many fashion norms and gave us major wedding goals. She flaunted a Nike slider with her lehenga on Mehendi while her cool hubby Anand Ahuja raised a lot of eyebrows by donning a pair of sneakers with his Indo-western.

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with his sherwani.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor