David Hasselhoff marries Hayley Roberts in Italy

Los Angeles: Actor David Hasselhoff has tied the knot with his fiance Hayley Roberts.

The 66-year-old actor, best known for his iconic TV roles in "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider", got married to Hayley in a low-key ceremony in southern Italy, People magazine reported.

The wedding was attended by the Hasselhoff's daughters and close relatives.

The couple had got engaged in 2016 after dating for close to five years. They met during Hasselhoff's judging stint on "Britain's Got Talent". During auditions, Roberts, 38, had approached him for an autograph.

Hasselhoff was previously married to actor Catherine Hickland for five years in the 1980s.

He later got married to actor Pamela Bach in December 1989 and shares two daughters with her -- Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25.

Last month, the actor had told Entertainment Tonight about his wedding plans and had even confirmed the date.

"We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy. My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy," Hasselhoff had said.

"And then from there we're gonna go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks," he added