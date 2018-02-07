Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh planning a destination wedding?

New Delhi: After the success of their latest movie Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have all the reasons to smile. The movie has earned more than 200 Crores and the figures are just getting bigger!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama faced massive protests from certain fringe groups across the nation, demanding a pan India ban on the film. It finally saw the light of the day on January 25, 2018, amid much hullabaloo.

However, apart from their film's success, looks like DeepVeer are busy planning something else if reports are to be believed.

India.com reports that Ranveer and Deepika are ready to take their relationship to the next level mid-2018 and the wedding details are already being worked out.

A source told India.com- “Yes, Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding. They both are beach bums and you can expect a beach wedding. It will be an intimate affair though with just close family and friends in attendance.”

The source further revealed that the marriage will be followed by two receptions, one in Mumbai and one in Bangalore where Deepika's family hails from.

Well, speculations about DeepVeer getting married have been doing rounds for quite some time now. We are thrilled to hear this and hope that the reports are true!

What do you think? Which destination will Deepika and Ranveer choose for their wedding?