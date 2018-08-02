Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted walking hand-in-hand during their vacation - Watch videos

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying their vacation abroad. The two, who have never admitted to being in love, were spotted walking hand-in-hand.

Dressed in casuals, both Deepika and Ranveer were taking a stroll at a tourist spot when a fan spotted them. Fan clubs have shared videos of the two Bollywood superstars enjoying some private time together in Orlando, Florida, US.

However, on being recognised by a fan, Deepika gets conscious.

Take a look at the videos here:

Another one @deepikapadukone #deepikapadukone A post shared by deepikapadukone (@deepikapadukone_slay) on Aug 1, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

Reports suggest that Deepika and Ranveer will tie the nuptial knot in November this year.

According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will exchange marital vows at Lake Como in Italy on November 10.

Lake Como, in Italy's Lombardy, is apparently an exotic destination chosen by the wealthiest. It is believed that this specific place had been a favourite of the aristocrats for centuries.

And given the fact that Lake Como is a classic destination, DeepVeer's wedding ceremony is bound to be as beautiful as a fairytale.

DeepVeer had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer hearty congratulations.