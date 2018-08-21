हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to make it official on Koffee with Karan?

Both Deepika and Ranveer have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans.   

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to make it official on Koffee with Karan?
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will tie the nuptial knot in November this year. Like Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra and Virat Kohli -Anushka Sharma, Ranveer-Deepika have reportedly chosen Italy as the destination for their wedding.

But the couple hasn't spoken a word yet. Both Deepika and Ranveer have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. However, they may make it official soon. The two may admit to being in love on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan season 6.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Deepika and Ranveer may make an appearance on the show before their wedding. Deepika and Ranveer have made appearances on the show a few times but with other guests. They have not make a joint appearance yet.

The exact date of the wedding is still not clear as rumour mills have mentioned entirely different days. According to Filmfare, Lake Como in Italy has been zeroed in on as the ultimate wedding destination by the couple. 

Not more than 30 guests are expected to be a part of the celebrations, and if speculations are anything to go by, then guests have already been requested not to carry their mobile phones.

'DeepVeer' had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghKaran JoharDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh weddingDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh marriage

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close