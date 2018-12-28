Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh got engaged four years ago? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone broke many hearts when they took the plunge on November 14, 15 in Italy's Lake Como. Although the two never spoke openly about their relationship, they dropped ample hints about the love that was brewing between them. Recently, during an interactive session with an entertainment portal, Deepika revealed that she was engaged to Ranveer four years ago.

During an exclusive chat with Filmfare, Deepika told, "No one knows this. We got engaged four years ago. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it.”

Talking about her one of the first meetings with Ranveer, Deepika had said, "I was at Yash Raj and he was there and he was flirting like it’s nobody’s business and he was dating somebody else at this point and I was smiling to myself and told him, You are flirting with me.’"

Deepika also revealed that their best moments took place at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house.

"Sir called us over for lunch and we were eating and apparently there was a piece of crab stuck in my tooth and he wanted to make me awkward and he said, oh there’s a crab stuck in your mouth’ and I said, Then take it out’. That moment all three of us won’t forget, she said.

Earlier, while speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Simmba', Ranveer was quoted saying, "I have achieved 'boyfriend of the millennium' now I'm working towards being a husband of the millennium." The actor said he met Deepika in 2012 and "within six months, I knew she was the one."

In addition, the actor also revealed the key to happy married life: Say 'yes' to everything your wife says. "The key to success in life is to say yes to everything that she says," he said, pointing at Deepika. "So when baby says, ‘Baby, change the vibe of the music', I have to oblige," Ranveer said, days after tied the knot with Deepika in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Konkani style ceremony. A day later, on November 15, 'Deepveer' solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition. Their wedding venue was well guarded which is why no pictures from the ceremonies made their way on the internet.