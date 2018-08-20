हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone trolled for sharing picture with Ranbir Kapoor on World Photography Day

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor continue to remain friends after their much-publicised break-up. They have also starred in several films post that. On world photography day, Deepika shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor from her  Tamasha days. However, the picture didn't go down well with the social media users and Deepika was massively trolled for posting a picture.

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor continue to remain friends after their much-publicised break-up. They have also starred in several films post that. On world photography day, Deepika shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor from her  Tamasha days. However, the picture didn't go down well with the social media users and Deepika was massively trolled for posting a picture.

The picture was taken in Corsica where the ex-lovebirds were shooting for the Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Tamasha'. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "Capturing Moments."

 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here's what the trolls had to say:

 

Well, trolls can be really nasty at times.

Meanwhile, the reports suggest that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will reportedly tie the knot in November this year. They have finalised Lake Como in Italy as their wedding destination and have issued special guidelines for the attendees. Their wedding is reportedly going to be a private affair with only close friends and relatives in attendance. While Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand is panting the town red with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. The two reportedly fell in love while shooting their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria.

In an interview with a fashion magazine, Ranbir had revealed that their relationship is too new. The two were spotted hanging out with each other's family on several occasions and rumoured to tie the knot by next year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

