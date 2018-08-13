हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Did Kabir Bedi accidentally confirm Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding location?

According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will exchange marital vows at Lake Como in Italy on November 10.

Did Kabir Bedi accidentally confirm Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh&#039;s wedding location?

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's impending wedding has been the talk of the town for the longest time now. The two actors are tight-lipped about their wedding but the rumour mills suggest that the two superstars would tie the knot in Italy. Well, now actor Kabir Bedi seems to have confirmed their wedding location.

Sharing the link of an article that talked about Ranveer Deepika's wedding location, Kabir Bedi wrote, "Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! 
Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness."

Lake Como, in Italy's Lombardy,  is apparently an exotic destination chosen by the wealthiest. It is believed that this specific place had been a favourite of the aristocrats for centuries. 

And given the fact that Lake Como is a classic destination, DeepVeer's wedding ceremony is bound to be as beautiful as a fairytale. 

Though Deepika and Ranveer have never admitted to being in love, they have dropped ample hints to prove that they are a couple.

DeepVeer had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

