Did Priyanka Chopra just confirm her relationship rumours with Nick Jonas?

New Delhi: 'Desi Girl'  Priyanka Chopra is a lot in news these days. The gorgeous actress's personal life is under the scanner as she is rumoured to be dating international singing sensation, Nick Jonas. Pee Cee left us all shocked and pleasantly surprised when she brought Nick with her to Mumbai. The latter even met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra.

Nick and Priyanka have been spotted together on many occasions. A picture of the two which also has Priyanka's mother in the frame went viral on social media a few days back. Reports of the two getting married have also surfaced.

Well, looks like Pee Cee has almost confirmed her relationship with the international pop star. The actress was asked about her recent trip to India with Nick. Priyanka told People magazine, "We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” People magazine records Priyanka as further saying, “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it,” 

Well, the 'We're getting to know each other'  part sure did grab our attention. Was this a confirmation of the relationship and are things getting serious between Pee Cee and Nick? We shall have to wait and watch!

The rumours of Priyanka and Nick's relationship aren't fresh as it all began back in 2017. Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. 

The actress will also star in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'

