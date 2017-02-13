Dimpy Ganguly's daughter Reanna is the apple of her mother's eye! Here's proof

New Delhi: Former reality television star Dimpy Ganguly is now a proud mother to an adorable daughter Reanna. The 31-year-old star is completely smitten by the charm and grace of her child. Well, so are we!

Recently, Dimpy posted a photo-collage online. In the image, she can be seen striking lovable and delightful poses with Reanna. The picture has turned out to be so adorable that Internet users are showering it with unconditional love.

Ganguly is married to a Dubai based businessman named Rohit Roy.

Dimpy rose to overnight fame when she married Rahul Mahajan after winning swayamvar reality show in 2010. However, their union didn’t last long and they got divorced.

The former Bigg Boss contestant have moved on and is happily married to Rohit. Their daughter Reanne has made their paradise look prettier.