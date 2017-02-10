Dipika's past does not bother me, says Shoaib Ibrahim

Mumbai: TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who will be seen in the upcoming show ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’, has said he is not bothered about his girlfriend and TV actress Dipika Kakar's past relationship.

The actor also shared that the two are planning to get married next year. Dipika, who has gained popularity as Simar from the TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, was married to Raunak Samson for two years and divorced him in January 2015.

"Dipika's past does not bother me at all. I do not know about her past. I know Dipika from the set of 'Sasural Simar Ka', where we worked together for two years.

"Though we did not date that time, things developed later and now we are together. In fact, I told her that we will not discuss about that," Shoaib told media here.

The actor, who earned fame as Prem Bharadwaj from ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, is coming back on the small screen after four years. He will be seen playing the role of an army officer and lost 20 kg weight for the Star Plus show. Shoaib thanked Dipika for constant motivation and encouragement for that.

"Dipika is a constant support for me to be who I'm today. We not only discuss work, she always told me that the next show should be very good and worth remembering. When she got to know about this show she was more than excited and said that doing a love story will get me more fan-following," he said.

The couple plan to get married in January 2018. Shoaib says his parents are more than happy that he is with Dipika.

"Though we are yet fix the date of our marriage, she wants a nikaah (traditional Muslim wedding) and I will go by her wish," he said.

‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’ also features Surbhi Joyti and Sharad Kelkar.