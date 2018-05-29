Eminem responds to Nicki Minaj dating rumour

Los Angeles: Rapper Eminem gave a shout out to Nicki Minaj at a gig in Boston, and asked fans if they want him to date her.

Last week, Minaj surprised fans by claiming she was dating Eminem -- but it later emerged she was just joking.

Speaking on stage in Boston, Eminem asked the crowd how they would feel if he and the 35-year-old were dating, reported dailymail.co.uk.

"Yo, Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?" he asked.

"So wait, one more time: Let me make sure I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?"

And as the crowd roared, Eminem confessed he wanted to date her too.

"Well goddamnit, me too! We'll figure this s**t out. How we're gonna deal with this publicly?"

And after the footage surfaced on Twitter, Minaj wrote: "Lmfao. The fact that he is silly and a goof just like me. Love him so much. We need you on the Queen album. That`s where our first date will be; at the studio while I gaze into your beautiful eyes as you write your verse. (sic)"