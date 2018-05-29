Emma Watson splits from Chord Overstreet

London, May 29 ( (IANS) Actress Emma Watson and 'Glee' star Chord Overstreet have ended their romance after six months of dating.

According to The Sun, the couple recently broke up, and Watson has unfollowed Overstreet on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Watson and Overstreet met at the end of last year shortly after Watson's two-year relationship with William Knight ended.

"Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off. They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago. But things just haven't worked out between them and they are both now single again," said a source.