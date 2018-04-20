Ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. Their chemistry onscreen was as good as it was offscreen. However, fate had different plans for them and they parted ways after dating for several years.The duo set the ramp on fire at "The Walk of Mijwan" on Thursday night flaunting the outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Both Ranbir and Deepika looked every bit regal as showstoppers, decked in beautiful attires from the collection of Manish. Ranbir dressed in black floral embroider sherwani and Deepika wore a pearlescent lehenga designed with heritage embroidery that celebrated the craft of needle.

The collection shows some of the quintessential Indian embroidery craftsmanship in Chikankari in various texture that celebrated traditional Indian design.

Organized by Mijwan Welfare Society, in the presence of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, the fashion evening was graced by many celebrated personalities of the film industry.

Named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, NGO Mijwan Welfare Society was founded by Shabana Azmi's late father and famous poet Kaifi Azmi. The idea behind launching the NGO was to create employment opportunities for women and reviving the art of chikankari embroidery. Shabana now heads the NGO along with Naresh Goyal's daughter Namrata.

Last year Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan walked the ramp at the Mijwan Fashion show.

The annual fundraiser show was attended by Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Nandita Das, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Mouni Roy, Kirti Kharbanda, among many others.

The event took place at the JW Marriott in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)