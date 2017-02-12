Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira happy birthday in the sweetest way possible
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 16:24
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently took to Twitter to wish her daughter Akira Akhtar a very happy birthday. The 43-year-old star also posted an adorable photo of her online.
'Be all you can be, Be fearless my child, be free,' Farhan captioned the image.
Farhan is a proud father to two daughters. His other child is named Shakya.
On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen in 'The Fakir Of Venice'. It is directed by Anand Surapur.
Be all you can be
Be fearless my child, be free. pic.twitter.com/5SJTkWkLe6
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 12, 2017
Aww! Isn't it adorable?
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:53
