Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira happy birthday in the sweetest way possible

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently took to Twitter to wish her daughter Akira Akhtar a very happy birthday. The 43-year-old star also posted an adorable photo of her online.  

'Be all you can be, Be fearless my child, be free,' Farhan captioned the image.

Farhan is a proud father to two daughters. His other child is named Shakya. 

On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen in 'The Fakir Of Venice'. It is directed by Anand Surapur.

Aww! Isn't it adorable?

