'FIR' actress Kavita Kaushik set to marry boyfriend Ronnit Biswas!
New Delhi: One of the most popular faces of Indian television, Kavita Kaushik aka Chandramukhi Chautala of 'F.I.R' is all set to walk down the aisle. Yes! The amazingly talented Kavita is reportedly ready to enter matrimony with boyfriend Ronnit Biswas.
According to BollywoodLife.com, the couple is going to get married in Kedarnath later this month. Also, that the wedding rituals will take place around January 26 (Republic Day). Bollywood Life has originally attributed the news to a leading entertainment portal.
It is reportedly going to be a close-knit affair with family and friends in attendance. The actress even took to her Instagram and posted a picture with a caption: "10 more "miss" days ... hmmmn".
Here's wishing the duo a happy married life!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Beauty And The Beast' teaser poster OUT! Get ready for a magical ride
- Deepika Padukone makes black look the best colour as she steps out for 'The Late Late Show' by James Corden!
- Ellen Degeneres makes history at People's Choice Awards 2017! Check out the winners list
- Shah Rukh Khan in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here's what you should know
- Akshay Kumar turns a 'Jolly good fellow' in this new promotional music video!
- Comedian Bharti Singh secretly engaged? Here's the truth
- Micromax honcho Rahul Sharma wishes 'happy anniversary' to wifey Asin Thottumkal in total Bollywood style!
- Bigg Boss 10: All you want to know about Monalisa, Vikrant's wedding
- Zahara Jolie-Pitt's biological mother seeks access to her?
- Nitibha Kaul, Aakanksha Sharmaa celebrate friendship outside 'Bigg Boss 10' house – See pic