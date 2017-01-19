'FIR' actress Kavita Kaushik set to marry boyfriend Ronnit Biswas!

New Delhi: One of the most popular faces of Indian television, Kavita Kaushik aka Chandramukhi Chautala of 'F.I.R' is all set to walk down the aisle. Yes! The amazingly talented Kavita is reportedly ready to enter matrimony with boyfriend Ronnit Biswas.

According to BollywoodLife.com, the couple is going to get married in Kedarnath later this month. Also, that the wedding rituals will take place around January 26 (Republic Day). Bollywood Life has originally attributed the news to a leading entertainment portal.

It is reportedly going to be a close-knit affair with family and friends in attendance. The actress even took to her Instagram and posted a picture with a caption: "10 more "miss" days ... hmmmn".

Here's wishing the duo a happy married life!