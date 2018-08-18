First picture of Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas from their roka ceremony out-See inside

New Delhi: The wait is now over as the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka ceremony have finally surfaced on social media. Both Nick and Priyanka can be seen engrossed in the ceremony.

Check out the picture right here:

Priyanka donned a lemon yellow traditional outfit while Nick Jonas was seen in an off-white Kurta Pyjama.

The two also posed for the shutterbugs present outside her residence with the initials of Priyanka and Nick written in their background.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year. The duo started to make headlines after they got snapped in each other's company on several occasions.

In June, they arrived together in India on a short holiday where Nick was introduced to Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her family members. They then left for a brief vacation for Goa. During his stint in India, Nick also attended the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Priyanka and Nick have been travelling across the world to be with each other. After her return from Goa, Priyanka left for Brazil and later to Singapore, where Nick was scheduled to perform at the VillaMax festival. She was also seen cheering for him at one of his concerts.