Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend Gaurav Gupta! See pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss season 9 was Iranian beauty, Mandana Karimi. The feisty lady never minced any words and the audience loved her for it.

While Mandana was on the show, we knew that she had a boyfriend named Gaurav Gupta and now the latest news is that she has finally married her man. Yes! Mandy took to Twitter and Instagram to share the good news with her fans.

Mandana had a court marriage with Gaurav and will soon be throwing a party for her friends from the industry it seems.

Her post read:

Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta' — mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 25, 2017

Meanwhile, she recently appeared on 'Bigg Boss 10' and gave her piece of mind to all the contestants. She even took Lopa's class and told her to not nag all the time about things.

We love Mandy for speaking her heart out. Here's wishing Mandana and Gaurav a happy married life!