Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat ends marriage with husband Vlad Stanescu

New Delhi: Soon after renouncing worldly pleasures and embracing the status of a saint, controversial model and actress Sofia Hayat shocked the world by tying the knot with interior designer Vlad Stanescu in April last year. Now, the actress has announced her separation with husband Vlad.

She announced on social media by posting a picture on her Instagram page, which read, "Don't keep calm cause finally it's over :)".

The actress wrote a big note on Instagram, which read, "You said you were an interior designer who designed palaces...YOU LIED...infact..you were in debt..You said you loved me..YOU LIED..love does not lie or steal..I paid for our sacred Union..I paid for the bills and I paid for our food and clothes..and yet..you wanted to steal more...you wanted everything I had...I met you..you were working in a shop..but I did not care..I still loved you. Everybody warned me not to be with someone who had no home or money..but..I did not listen..I believed in love..but you proved me wrong. So I pushed you out of my home and my life... I have learnt a lesson..that I will never be with anyone again who is not my equal. Who does not give back....He who is honoured to stand by my side...will be my equal..will inspire..create..love and know no darkness.

A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Apr 26, 2018 at 7:14pm PDT

"I allowed my light to shine through you..now you will stay in the darkness that you are. The devil came to me disguised with the face of an angel..and tried to rape me of all that I am..but the sacred Mother is the All and can see the wrong. My power is truth, love and the love for my creation..for all that is good comes from me. There is one creator..Mother..Mata..Sekhmet..Allah Maa..Mary..and one power...LOVE. Anything else..ceases to exist. Now." (sic)

Through a video post, she has also clarified that she was misquoted by some of the publications.

According to Spotboye.com, Sofia, who was expecting her first baby with Vlad, has lost the baby. She had announced her pregnancy in February.