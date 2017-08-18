close
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel get engaged in the most romantic way!

Bollywood actress Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel have finally made it official with a ring! The dashing duo took their relationship to the next level and recently got engaged in Spain reportedly.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 13:03
Former &#039;Bigg Boss&#039; contestants Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel get engaged in the most romantic way!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel have finally made it official with a ring! The dashing duo took their relationship to the next level and recently got engaged in Spain reportedly.

Both Maheck and Ashmit have a common 'Bigg Boss' connection as they were contestants on the reality show but not together. The former was a part of season 5 whereas Ashmit was in season 4 respectively.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Maheck, who hails from Norway and Ashmit's families met each other in France and Norway. Their Europe trip was the most memorable one as Amisha Patel's brother popped the big question there.

Maheck told BollywoodLife.com, “After visiting our families in France and Norway, we headed to Spain to spend some time together. We were in Marbella. It is an extremely charming place with the old houses, small cafes, cobbled roads and damn romantic. I kept on telling Ashmit that I am totally in love with the place and how I would love to revisit the town every year. He was planning to make a grand proposal on the restaurant atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris but my love for Marbella made him change his mind.” “He had been carrying the ring with him for two months waiting for that perfect moment. I guess he was a little nervous.”

Ashmit went down on his knees at a restaurant while onlookers cheered him. The report mentions that Ashmit had kept the ring hidden in a plate with chocolate dipped strawberries. She further talked about the wedding. She has been quoted as saying, “I am someone who prefers close knit celebrations. I want my marriage to be an intimate affair with the two of us raising a toast with some champagne.”

What a dream proposal!

TAGS

Maheck ChahalAshmit PatelMahek ChahalBigg Bossmaheck chahal engagementBollywood

