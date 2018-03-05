Former Bigg Boss couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now man and wife!

New Delhi: One of the most loved couples in Bigg Boss season 9, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. The adorable duo kept their wedding a private affair and shared the pictures recently on social media handles.

KeRo (as they are fondly addressed by their fans) are now man and wife. The couple looks gorgeous at their beach wedding. Former beauty queen Rochelle wears a pristine, breezy ivory wedding gown while Kieth looks dapper in a blue suit with a pink shirt.

@rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:09pm PST

He indeed looks like a prince charming. Our hearts are already melting, you guys!

After Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, KeRo is the second couple to tie the knot. They were participants in season 9 of the reality show Bigg Boss. Incidentally, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary (who was also a participant) have opened up about their relationship recently.

Looks like Bigg Boss 9 was all about couples actually taking the plunge in real world!