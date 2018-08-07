हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza shares 'first ever painting' by hubby Riteish Deshmukh-See pic

Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza who turned 31 on August 5, shared a longish post on Instagram, thanking her husband Ritesh Deshmukh for always making her special.

Genelia D&#039;Souza shares &#039;first ever painting&#039; by hubby Riteish Deshmukh-See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza who turned 31 on August 5, shared a longish post on Instagram, thanking her husband Ritesh Deshmukh for always making her special.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia wrote, "N then came something even more special. HIS FIRST EVER PAINTING ... @riteishd I love you and that’s part of my world and part of what I do in a heartbeat but how could I not,, when you think of making things special for me, when you make sure my day goes just the way I like it and most importantly when you make me feel we are never too old to celebrate and more importantly celebrate Life..
I know you are going to be embarrassed I posted this but gratitude is something we take for granted and I’m not doing that anymore.. I’m so proud of you and if that means shouting it out from the rooftops I would do that in a jiffy.. #lovemakestheworldgoround #Thisisus."

Earlier, Genelia shared a picture of a birthday cake baked by Riteish, especially for her birthday.

"So yesterday was my birthday and I just feel once you are a mom you kinda forget about yourself most often but thank god for @riteishd .. he finds ways to make me feel special and he baked me this most gorgeous yummiest caramel cheesecake.. I’ve known Riteish all these years and cooking or baking was never something he thought of attempting but for us he did and apart from him being so good at it, him doing it for you, makes the world go round ... N hey that was just #surprise no.1, " her post read.
 

The couple made their Bollywood debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam and were rumoured to be dating since then. They got married on February 3, 2012, and share adorable photos on social media from time to time.

