George, Amal step out for date three weeks after accident

George Clooney and his wife Amal enjoyed a date night near Lake Como just three weeks after the actor's scary motorcycle accident in Italy.

Los Angeles: George Clooney and his wife Amal enjoyed a date night near Lake Como just three weeks after the actor's scary motorcycle accident in Italy.

The 57-year-old actor-director and his lawyer wife, 40, were all smiles leaving dinner at Gatto Nero in Cernobbio, Italy on Friday, reports people.com.

Amal, who gave birth to the couple's twins Ella and Alexander last year, wore a black and white asymmetrical striped dress paired with nude heels and black dangling earrings. George wore a black suit.

The couple left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

George has been recovering since his scooter accident on July 10. It happened while he was filming the limited series "Catch-22" on the Italian island of Sardinia. He was hit by a car as he rode to work.

He was briefly hospitalised but did not sustain any serious injuries.

