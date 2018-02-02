George Clooney reveals how he met wife Amal

Los Angeles: Actor George Clooney has opened up about he met his wife Amal Clooney.

The "Money Monster" actor said he "didn't leave the house" when he met his future wife during an appearance on Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction", hosted by David Letterman.

"A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' (Then) I got a call from my agent, who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry,'" Clooney said.

Clooney also said that he was unsure whether Amal was interested in him as the meeting also included his parents.

"And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn't really, I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought, you know, we were buddies," he added.

Letterman's interview with Clooney will cover his formative years as a child, his journey through Hollywood, and his personal life.

Clooney, 56, and Amal, 39, got married in 2014 and have two children together ? twins Alexander and Ella.