Good news! Rannvijay Singha blessed with a baby girl

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 20:41
New Delhi: 'Roadies' fame Rannvijay Singha on Monday took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. The 33-year-old star shared the good news with his fans with an adorable tweet.

"With god's blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends,Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful #blessed," he posted on the social media.

More details about the same are awaited.

Rannvijay and Prianka reportedly tied the knot on April 14, 2014. And, the duo has been happily married ever since.

We congratulate Rannvijay and Priyanka on this special day!

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 20:41

