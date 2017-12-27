'Hate Story 2' actress Surveen Chawla announces marriage news on Insta post—Check inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous looking Surveen Chawla, who got famous on big screens after her act in 'Hate Story 2' announced her wedding news on social media. Yes! The popular television face married her longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker reportedly in a hush-hush ceremony.

She shared the news on Instagram with a beautiful picture and gave a pleasant surprise to her fans. She captioned the photo: “And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale.. #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings.”

And that's how she made the announcement. This certainly seems like the season of weddings. After the frenzy over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding in Italy, which was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance, looks like even Surveen went for a hush-hush affair.

She got immense fame from Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kahin To Hoga' which was her debut show. Surveen was even seen on dance reality show 'Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena' in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S Sreesanth.

The talented actress was last seen in Anil Kapoor's TV show 24 season two. And more recently she featured in Ekta Kapoor's 'Haqse' on AltBalaji.

Here's wishing the couple a happily ever after!