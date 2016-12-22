Have you seen Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's amazing wedding saga? Watch VIDEOS!

New Delhi: Indian television's popular faces Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple shot to fame after they participated together in reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'.

Their fans lovingly call them 'SuKish' and the hashtag '#SuKishKiShaadi' was trending till the time of their wedding. The couple dated for about six long years before they got married.

Suyyash and Kishwer are avid social media buffs and documented their wedding videos on Twitter. The couple shared the YouTube links of their wedding videos which are segregated in episodes by On Board Live.

Here's wishing the newly weds and happy married life!

Check out the videos shared by the two on Twitter: