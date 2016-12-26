Husein Kuwajerwala – Tina’s 11th wedding anniversary celebration pics will give you marriage goals

Mumbai: Husein Kuwajerwala and his wife Tina have been married for eleven years now. The two, who had known each other for nine year prior to marriage, make one of the most beautiful couples of Indian television.

The couple celebrated its eleventh wedding anniversary on December 21.

Husein and Tina took to Instagram to share lovely photographs to express their love for each other. The images will certainly give you marriage goals.

Check them out here:

To the chipku who has kept the girl in me alive. Happy 11th anniversary and 20 years of togetherness @huseinkk A photo posted by Tina (@tintin3012) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:25pm PST

Mera fevicol ka jod hai Ye since 21 st Dec 1996 .. Happy Anniversary baby A photo posted by Husein Kuwajerwala (@huseinkk) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:59am PST

Here’s wishing the lovely couple a blissful and happy married life.