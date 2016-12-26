Husein Kuwajerwala – Tina’s 11th wedding anniversary celebration pics will give you marriage goals
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:41
Mumbai: Husein Kuwajerwala and his wife Tina have been married for eleven years now. The two, who had known each other for nine year prior to marriage, make one of the most beautiful couples of Indian television.
The couple celebrated its eleventh wedding anniversary on December 21.
Husein and Tina took to Instagram to share lovely photographs to express their love for each other. The images will certainly give you marriage goals.
Check them out here:
Here’s wishing the lovely couple a blissful and happy married life.
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:41
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Say whaaat? This birthday girl expects 1.3 mn guests at her bash
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Shah Rukh Khan shares gems of wisdom after getting honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad!
- Bigg Boss 10: Yuvraj Thakur’s message for Bani J will melt your heart
- Hilarious: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh decode a perfect 'Wing Woman' – Watch
- Here’s how you can add spark back in your relationship
- Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya files for divorce
- What do Indians associate marriage with? A survey has the answer