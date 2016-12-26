close
Husein Kuwajerwala – Tina’s 11th wedding anniversary celebration pics will give you marriage goals

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:41
Mumbai: Husein Kuwajerwala and his wife Tina have been married for eleven years now. The two, who had known each other for nine year prior to marriage, make one of the most beautiful couples of Indian television.

The couple celebrated its eleventh wedding anniversary on December 21.

Husein and Tina took to Instagram to share lovely photographs to express their love for each other. The images will certainly give you marriage goals.

Check them out here:

 

Mera fevicol ka jod hai Ye since 21 st Dec 1996 .. Happy Anniversary baby

A photo posted by Husein Kuwajerwala (@huseinkk) on

Here’s wishing the lovely couple a blissful and happy married life.

