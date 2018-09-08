हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

If Saif-Kareena are Saifeena, guess what Priyanka-Nick are called

The duo got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. 

If Saif-Kareena are Saifeena, guess what Priyanka-Nick are called

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and American rapper Nick Jonas are painting the town red. Nick, who made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, spoke at length about his Roka ceremony in India and what fans like to call him and Priyanka.

"After we got engaged, we went to India, to her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along. We did this beautiful Roka ceremony… It's a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. There are some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It's really incredible."

During his interview with Jimmy, Nick was also asked if he and PeeCee have thought about what their celebrity couple name would be.

"Prick," Priyanka shouted from the stage. "She likes Prick," Jonas added. So now after Saifeena and DeepVeer, we now have 'Prick'.

The duo got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

  

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasprickJimmy FallonJimmy Fallon show

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close