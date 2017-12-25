Ileana D'Cruz married secretly? Calls boyfriend 'hubby' on Instagram—See pic

New Delhi: Ileana D' Cruz has time and again shared adorable pictures with her Australian boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The Mubarakan actress was also rumoured to be married to her boyfriend in secret.

While Ileana had declined all rumours of the hush-hush marriage, her latest Instagram post suggests otherwise.

In a Christmasy picture, the actress gave photo credits to her boyfriend. What's so interesting about that? Well, the fact that the actress has referred to her boyfriend as 'hubby'.

The caption reads-

“My favourite time of the year #christmastime #happyholidays #home#love #family

Photo by hubby @andrewkneebonephotography”

Don't believe us? Check out the post right here:

Talking about marriage rumours, Ileana had spoken to Bombay Times earlier and said-

''I find it funny when you ask me that question. What's the big deal about marriage? I am happy, I am in a great space, I am doing great films and I am where I am. I think marriage is overrated. Dude, calm down! When I want to announce the fact that I am getting married, I will do it. A little mystery is also important. If I always let the cat out of the bag, why would people be interested in me anymore?"