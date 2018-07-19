Ileana D'Cruz shares a lovey-dovey message for boyfriend on his birthday—See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ileana is a private person and seldom talks about her personal life.

Ileana D&#039;Cruz shares a lovey-dovey message for boyfriend on his birthday—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her social media account and shared an adorable picture with beau Andrew Kneebone. The actress also wrote a lovey-dovey message on his birthday.

Ileana wrote: “Happy Birthday my love. Seriously I don’t know how you get sexier with every year I’ve known you! Ain’t complaining though? I hope you have the best year ever...you deserve every happiness and so much more and if I can add to that in even a small little way I’d consider myself very lucky! I love you.”

Isn't it cutesy?

The actress is a private person and seldom talks about her personal life in public.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid' which did a great business at the Box Office and received a warm response from the audiences. She is currently busy with the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.

 

 

 

 

