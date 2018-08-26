Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrates her first Raksha Bandhan with cousins Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan—See pics

New Delhi: The day of celebrating the beautiful bond of siblings, Raksha Bandhan was observed by the nation on August 26 this year. Our B Towners too celebrated the festival and the internet is flooded with pictures of our dear celebs posing happily with their siblings. Internet's favourite star kids, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan celebrated ther first ever Raksha Bandhan today. The two look adorable in traditional outfits. Also present in the celebrations are their elder siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Actress Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from the day.

Check them out here:

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:52am PDT

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The film stars the much-talented Ranveer Singh opposite Sara.

Earlier today, the actress, on her Instagram handle, shared a pic with her brother Ibrahim and wrote “ "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters! @iakpataudi I promise to always look out for you and be there for you (even when you don’t want me around) and I hope you continue to boss me around and bully me till you get your way (partly because your way is probably smarter than mine) but mainly because I know you’ll always have my back #happyrakhi #rakshabandhan #bestbrother #dogbrother #alwaysandforever."

Well, the pictures are surely too cute to miss!

Here's wishing a very happy raksha bandhan to all.