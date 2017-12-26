Is Nargis Fakhri dating this Hollywood director?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has been in news more about her personal life. The international model turned Bollywood actress made her debut in Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress was earlier rumoured to be dating actor-producer Uday Chopra and the two were often seen hanging out with each other. However, soon news about their alleged break-up started doing the rounds.

The two never really made their relationship status public leaving the guessing game on. Sometime back, it was again reported that the duo might be eyeing a patch-up but the latest buzz about Nargis and her videsi boyfriend seems to be hinting at a different story altogether.

Nargis celebrated her Christmas with Hollywood director Matt Alonzo, who is also a video editor. His major break took place in 2008 when he filmed and edited a Lil Wayne concert that amassed more than 10 million YouTube views.

Both Nargis and Matt shared Christmas pictures on their Instagram and they look adorable. The two have not made any official announcement about their relationship status as of now.

Nargis recently shot for ‘Torbaaz’ with Sanjay Dutt.