Is Neha Dhupia's pregnancy the reason behind her hush-hush marriage with Angad Bedi?

New Delhi: Just when the whole world was coming to terms with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big fat Punjabi wedding, Neha Dhupia took all by surprise with her wedding news. She tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony held in Delhi. Soon after the wedding, rumours started doing the rounds that Neha was pregnant therefore she got married without any delay.

Clearing the air, Neha's father Pradip Dhupia told Dainik Bhaskar that the reports were not true. "No, no, there is no such thing at all. Since the two got married early, people are thinking otherwise. But there is no such thing. People will keep talking about things and spread rumours as per their wish," he said.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took marital vows and exchanged rings during the Anand Karaj ceremony in a Gurdwara in New Delhi.

Announcing their wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared photos on their Instagram and wrote, "Best decision of my life... Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband," Neha wrote and tagged Angad, who captioned his post: "Best friend... now wife. Well hello there, Mrs Bedi.

On the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Anand and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The model-turned-actress is currently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV.