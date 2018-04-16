Is Sonam Kapoor tying the knot with beau Anand Ahuja next month?

New Delhi: The rumours of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tying the knot with her beau Anand Ahuja have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The buzz is strong that Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja are likely to marry this May in Mumbai.

According to Stardust Magazine, the couple is all set to tie the knot on 6th and 7th May in Mumbai and a grand reception will be held in Delhi for Anand Ahuja's family. The venue of the wedding will be a five-star-hotel in Bandra in Mumbai.

The report further states that the Kapoors have already sent invitations to Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, etc and the preparations are in full swing. Sonam and Anand were earlier rumoured to be getting married in Switzerland but that doesn't seem to be happening now.

“It was becoming too cumbersome to manage the travel and living arrangements for approximately 150 members of the extended family and close friends of the Kapoors as well as Anand’s. It would have been difficult for the senior members of the extended family, who are expected to attend all the ceremonies, to fly to Switzerland, " a source told Stardust.

On the professional front, Sonam will be seen in 'Veerey Di Wedding' which also happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's comeback venture post pregnancy. It also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

Both Sonam and Anand have been spotted holidaying together on various occasions but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Meanwhile, let's wait for the official confirmation!