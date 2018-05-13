Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor post heartwarming pictures on Mother's Day-See Inside

New Delhi: Its Mother's Day today. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities are sharing love-filled messages on their social media for their mothers. Taking to social media, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor shared throwback pictures to remember their mothers on Mother's day.

Arjun took to his Instagram and wrote, "You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star & guiding light love you Mom Happy Mother’s Day from @anshulakapoor & me as u always used to say Rab Rakha for us u are our everything protect us & support us like u always have... big tight."

Arjun lost his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor to cancer in 2012. She passed away a few months before Arjun's debut film Ishqbaaz made its way to the theatres. Both Arjun and Anshula became each other's pillars of strength after losing their mother.

While Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her and Sridevi. The late actress looks young and refreshing in the picture but little Janhvi steals all the thunder.

Check out the picture here:

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 13, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Sridevi's sudden death shook the entire nation. The actress passed away in Dubai on February 24 due to accidental drowning. Recently, the actress was honoured with the National Award posthumously for her performance in 'Mom'. Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor received the award on her behalf.