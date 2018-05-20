John Cena, Nikki Bella go on casual coffee date

Los Angeles: Wrestling star and actor John Cena and actress Nikki Bella were spotted together for the first time since their split in April.

The formerly engaged couple were photographed together as they went for coffee and a casual stroll through San Diego on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

They were originally supposed to get married on May 5.

Following their dramatic breakup, Cena has been working hard to win Bella back.

During a TODAY interview, he said: "I still love Nicole. I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole."

Those remarks left Bella speechless. "Wow. Well, I`m speechless. That`s crazy," she said.