Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin already married? Here's the truth

Justin Bieber

Model Hailey Baldwin has shot down reports claiming that she and pop star Justin Bieber have already got married.

Los Angeles: Model Hailey Baldwin has shot down reports claiming that she and pop star Justin Bieber have already got married.

They are reportedly planning to marry next week in a super small ceremony.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet," said Baldwin, reports tmz.com.

According to the website, both showed up at the courthouse in New York on Thursday and beelined for the Marriage Bureau. They were taken to the executive offices for VIP treatment and Bieber was seen crying and telling Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby".

Sources connected with the couple say they will exchange vows next week and it may happen in Canada.

