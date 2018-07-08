हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Justin Bieber engaged to rumoured girlfriend Hailey Baldwin?
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: International pop sensation, Justin Bieber is reportedly engaged to rumoured girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. Rumours were that the two started going out again right after Justin broke up with Selena Gomez. Recently, Justin and Hailey were spotted locking lips in a public park in New York and have time and again indulged in PDA, which further evoked their link-up rumours.

Now, as per a report in TMZ.com, Justin proposed to Hailey on Saturday night. The report gives the account of 2 'eyewitnesses' of the proposal. As per the report, the engagement took place at a resort in the Bahamas and everyone were told to put their phones away on the property as something 'special' was about to happen.  As per the report, Justin proposed to his model-girlfriend in front of everyone. 

Interestingly, a day after the rumoured engagement, Justin's father Jeremy Bieber shared a picture of his son on Instagram and wrote, "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

Well, as one could expect, the post is flooded with comments from all the Bieber-Baldwin fans. People can't stop to hear the official announcement from the singer. Justin and Hailey are fondly called 'Jailey' by their fans. 

Will we get to hear wedding bells soon? Well, time shall tell!

