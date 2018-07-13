हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin take helicopter to meet her family

Singer Justin Bieber and fiance Hailey Baldwin took a helicopter to meet up with her family just a few miles away.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin take helicopter to meet her family

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber and fiance Hailey Baldwin took a helicopter to meet up with her family just a few miles away.

Bieber and Baldwin loaded into their very own private helicopter on Wednesday for the 70-mile trek to upstate New York to reach New Windsor, a town with a population of about 25,000, where Baldwin's father Stephen and family stay.

According to tmz.com, Bieber approached Stephen a few weeks back to ask for her daughter's hand in marriage before he got down on one knee in the Bahamas and popped the question.

Tags:
Justin BieberHailey BaldwinJustin Bieber engagement

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close