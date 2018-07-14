हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber shares a passionate kiss in the pool with fiance Hailey Baldwin—Pic

Bieber recently confirmed his engagement through an Instagram post. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: International singing sensation Justin Bieber gave a sweet surprise to all his fans when he got engaged to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin a few days ago. The singer proposed to Hailey at a resort in the Bahamas, as per reports. The singer proposed to his model-girlfriend after everyone on the property were told to put their phones away.

The singer has shared yet another pic with his fiance, this time, sharing a passionate kiss in the pool.

Check out the pic here:

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber confirmed his engagement through an Instagram post. He wrote, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!”

