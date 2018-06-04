हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shweta Basu Prasad

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' actress Shweta Basu Prasad engaged to beau Rohit Mittal

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Mittal in 2017

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Basu Prasad who was best known for her role as a child actor in TV series 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Mittal in 2017.

Rohit Mittal is a filmmaker and they were in a relationship for four years before finally taking the plunge in Goa last year, Times Of India reports. 

"The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him," a source told TOI.

The report further stated that it was Shweta who made the first move. "Though the feeling was mutual, it was Shweta who proposed to Rohit in Goa first. He then proposed to her in Pune (his hometown). While marriage is on the cards, the couple is not in a hurry to walk down the aisle," the source told TOI.

Confirming the news, Shweta told TOI. "Yes, it is true. Rohit and I are engaged but both of us are extremely private about our personal lives so we don't talk about it."

Shweta, who started off as a child artiste in some of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV shows Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma, became a huge sensation because of her path-breaking performance in 'Chandra Nandini'. Shweta also played a pivotal role in Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

