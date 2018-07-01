Kajol and Karan Johar's latest pic will give you major friendship goals!-See inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: The famous Best friends of Bollywood Karan Johar and Kajol are back and how! The world knows that the two had a fallout and how badly affected Karan was by it. His autobiography 'An Unsuitable Boy' carries one chapter about his silent spat Kajol. But now the two stars have let bygones be bygones and are back to being friends. Recently, Kajol shared  a picture with her BFF Karan before heading to Akash Ambani's engagement bash.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Smile beats pout every time !"

 

Smile beats pout every time !

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Kajol and Karan mended broken fences a year ago and this came to public light when the talented actress had ‘liked’ photographs of the filmmaker’s twins on Instagram.

Karan did something similar by ‘liking’ a photograph of Kajol with Manish Malhotra on her Instagram page. This was followed by a beautiful post titled – “Lifetime bonds”.

In the photograph, dating back to the times of My Name Is Khan, Karan struck a pose with Kajol and SRK.

And now, by recalling beautiful moments from the long past, Kajol and Karan have proved that they are friends for life.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Kajol, who celebrated her birthday on August 5, hosted a bash. Among the guest list was none other than Johar. He turned up sportingly and accepted the olive branch.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “She’s never been big on parties. It was an informal lunch. Karan sportingly turned up. They hugged, chatted for a couple of hours and Karan teared up. When he left the ice had melted. They did not touch on the issues that had created the rift.”

