Kangana Ranaut admits to being in love

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut has apparently found love once again. The beauty from Himachal, who has always made headlines for good, bad and ugly reasons, admitted to being in love recently.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, originally attributed to Bombay Times, Kangana reportedly said, “Pure love exists. I am in such a relationship.”

The curly-haired diva, who has three National Awards already to her credit also said that her exes are eager to reconcile with her now.

She said, “All my exes want to get back with me, that's a record I hold."

Well, for the uninitiated, Kangana and Hrithik Roshan were involved in an ugly legal spat last year. It all started when Kangana referred to one of her former boyfriends as “silly-ex” during an interview and Hrithik responded to her comment indirectly through a tweet.