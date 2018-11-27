Kapil Sharma announces wedding date-See inside

New Delhi: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Gini Chatrath in December. The actor-comedian took to social media to reveal his wedding date.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, " With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, It gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018. We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones. Lots of Love, Kapil and Ginni."

Earlier, a report state that the marriage ceremony will take place at Ginni's hometown Phagwara. Also, a grand reception in Mumbai for industry friends is likely to take place on December 24, 2018.

On the work front, Kapil is gearing up for his comeback to television with yet another powerful season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Here's wishing the laughter king and his wife-to-be a beautiful journey ahead