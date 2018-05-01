Kapoor family confirms Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding

New Delhi: Putting an end to all the speculations about Sonam Kapoor's and Anand Ahuja's wedding, the Kapoor and Ahuja family have issued a joint statement confirming the marriage of the two on May 8.

The statement read, " The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai . Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love,as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.

Recently, a Bollywooodlife report claimed that the Kapoor family has approached celebrity choreographer Farah Khan for the sangeet ceremony.

The report further stated that Sonam's cousin Janhvi Kapoor will be performing on her mother Sridevi’s hit song 'Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan' and 'Kisi Ke Haath Naa Aayegi Yeh Ladki'. Apart from Janhvi, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor too will be seen grooving at Sonam and Anand's Sangeet.

Reportedly, Sonam and Anand have ditched the idea of wedding cards as they plan to go green and send e-invites to people in order to save papers.

Earlier, the couple were considering a destination wedding and Switzerland was their first choice. However, their family later decided to hold the wedding ceremony at a heritage bungalow in Mumbai.

Sonam and Anand's wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

Soon after Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli, the rumours of Sonam and Anand's wedding started doing the rounds. But now we hear that its finally happening and we can't wait to see our 'Veere' Sonam as a bride.

For the unversed, Anand Ahuja is not from the film fraternity, he is a London-based business tycoon.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's mega project 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to hit the theatres in June. The film also stars iconic actress Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.