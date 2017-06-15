Karan Mehra, wife Nisha Rawal blessed with a baby boy! - See pic

New Delhi: Indian television actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal on Wednesday were blessed with a baby boy. The 34-year-old actor recently shared the same with his fans through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Along with the sweet words, he also shared a cute picture of the newborn. "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy," it read.

Awww, isn’t he adorable?

A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

The duo appeared together on-screen in 'Nach Baliye 5'.