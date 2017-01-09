Karan Singh Grover’s expression of love for Bipasha Basu will inspire men to be more romantic

Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover is madly in love with his wife Bipasha Basu. The hunk of an actor, who is presently in Australia, enjoying a vacation with his better-half, took to Instagram to share a few photographs with beautiful captions.

Check out the photographs and KSG’s expression of love for Bips:

I've never met a girl as fun, as gorgeous and as crazy as your are @bipashabasu It's like you're right out of my dreams... #aussiemonkeys A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

If there's a heaven up above I'm sure it smells like you... Thank you for being born #aussiemonkeys A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:09am PST

On April 30, 2016, Karan and Bipasha solemnised their wedding in traditional Bengali style in presence of close friends and family.

The couple had flown to Maldives for honeymoon and is now Down Under for a vacation.