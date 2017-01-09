close
Karan Singh Grover’s expression of love for Bipasha Basu will inspire men to be more romantic

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 15:32
Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover is madly in love with his wife Bipasha Basu. The hunk of an actor, who is presently in Australia, enjoying a vacation with his better-half, took to Instagram to share a few photographs with beautiful captions.

Check out the photographs and KSG’s expression of love for Bips:

 

If there's a heaven up above I'm sure it smells like you... Thank you for being born #aussiemonkeys

On April 30, 2016, Karan and Bipasha solemnised their wedding in traditional Bengali style in presence of close friends and family.

The couple had flown to Maldives for honeymoon and is now Down Under for a vacation.

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 15:32

