close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev?

Karisma and Sunjay officially divorced each other in 2016. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 13:58
Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev?

New Delhi: Speculations were rife that Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur was dating Priya Sachdev, former wife of Vikram Chatwal. And if the latest report is anything to go by, then Kapur and Sachdev have now taken their relationship a step ahead.

According to a MissMalini report, originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror, the couple tied the knot yesterday. It turns out that Priya and Sunjay had a quiet registered marriage.

The report further states that they are now expected to host a reception in New York in a couple of days. It is believed that Sunjay and Priya first met in New York. The upcoming celebration will reportedly be graced by close friends and family.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Karisma and Sunjay officially divorced each other in 2016. 

TAGS

Karisma KapoorSunjay Kapurpriya sachdevSunjay Kapur marriagePriya Sachdev wedding

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video