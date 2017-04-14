Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev?

New Delhi: Speculations were rife that Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur was dating Priya Sachdev, former wife of Vikram Chatwal. And if the latest report is anything to go by, then Kapur and Sachdev have now taken their relationship a step ahead.

According to a MissMalini report, originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror, the couple tied the knot yesterday. It turns out that Priya and Sunjay had a quiet registered marriage.

The report further states that they are now expected to host a reception in New York in a couple of days. It is believed that Sunjay and Priya first met in New York. The upcoming celebration will reportedly be graced by close friends and family.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Karisma and Sunjay officially divorced each other in 2016.