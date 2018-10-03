Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev expecting their first child

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor and his wife Priya Sachdev are expecting their first child together. If reports are to be believed, Priya is seven months pregnant and the child will arrive in December.

Although neither Sunjay nor Priya has confirmed the news, various pictures of Priya flaunting her baby bump has gone viral on social media. The couple did a fair in keeping the news under wraps but they could hid it for long.

Karisma Kapoor got married to Sunjay Kapur in 2003. However, eleven years later, the actress filed for divorce in 2014. And, on June 13, 2016, the couple was granted divorce by the Mumbai Family Court. Karisma has the custody of her children Samaira and Kiaan while Sunjay has been granted visiting rights.

Sunjay Kapur got hitched to model Priya Sachdev in a grand ceremony on April 13, who was earlier married to business tycoon Vikram Chatwal.

On the professional front, Karisma is rarely seen on the silver screen these days. However, she is expected to make a cameo in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.